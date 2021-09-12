A video captured men going on the street as they 'carpeted' the whole road with money, causing a commotion among people

During their display of wealth, an okada man left his bike and ran towards them to get a grab of the money

Many people gave the video mixed reactions as some said that the display of wealth is highly unneedful

A video shared by @Instablog9ja has shown some people in convoy flinging out money from their vehicles as people struggled to get them.

The Instagram handle claimed that the event took place in Effurun, Delta state. People ran helter-skelter to get pickings.

People wondered where the people got their money from. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A convoy of wealth

The first car in the convoy has people hanging at its side. Another black vehicle has a man standing through the roof as he threw out money. Other cars that have men hanging at their side followed.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,200 comments with thousands of likes.

This is unneeded

Below are some of their reactions:

@manlike_og_ said:

"Is it that hard to live a private life?"

the_kingduchess said:

"All I can say is nobody who had to sweat to have money will do this sha."

@l.tobiloba said:

"Sorry but this is pure foolishness..."

ngozi_ify said:

"A man that works so hard for his money can never spend like this."

chinwambia said:

"Okada man leave bike the fine 1k ,if his bike lost nko?"

i_amcaro said:

"If e easy go and make your own money and cover it inside wardrope....leave people to spend their money as they pleases mbok."

A young man's friends showed him love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared showed a young man said to have finished from the University of Port Harcourt showing their friends love on their special day.

After his signing-off ceremony in school, the friends followed him to his house. As the young man hugged someone believed to be his father, they started sprayed new N100 notes on him.

They continued until the whole floor was carpeted with money. At a point, the boy knelt down to be prayed for. Nigerians who reacted to the video said they would really love to have friends who would go out to support them this much.

Source: Legit Newspaper