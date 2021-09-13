Popular Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Liquorose, was one of the few who immediately gathered fans from the moment she stepped into the house

The dancer has however been dragged on social media at different times for her 'aggressive' style of dance and how awkward she looks in the party outfits provided

Popular comedian, Basketmouth's wife Elsie recently slammed BBNaija organisers, saying that the 'serious outfits' are not party or club-worthy

Popular dancer and Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Liquorose, has been heavily bashed online for her style of dance.

The Shine Ya Eye housemate is a very energetic dancer and regardless of the outfit given for their Saturday night party, she still unleashes her energy.

Basketmouth's wife supports Liquorose Photo credit: @elsieokpocha/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

Liquorose is mostly the highlight of the party in her outfits, with her awkward movements, gesticulations and dance aggression.

Elsie speaks up for Liquorose

Popular comedian, Basketmouth's wife Elsie Okpocha took to her Instagram story channel with a post dragging the organisers of BBNaija for the choice of outfits given to Liquorose.

According to her, the dancer dances with reckless abandon and has not been given outfits that match her dance energy.

Elsie noted that for a Saturday night party, nobody would consider wearing the kind of outfits Liquorose gets to the club.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

attahomateyi

"Eh! But is supposed to be a classy and gentle dance moves na, not choreography."

_naohmii:

"It’s until she hit someone’s teeth her body will come down. Iron dancer."

queenieade_joke:

"So if big brother have a theme for the party and give d kinda clothes that go well with the party they should give her another cloth different from the rest cos she Dey dance like “reckless abandon lol. Must be nice."

rubyneetah:

"Such a terrible dancer."

malizter_world:

"Exactly what I said yesterday, she was not comfortable in it at all and over serious dress."

pearljune_:

"This is not an issue of clothes. Liquor dances galala and legwork wearing bikini."

Basketmouth's wife clocks new age as she announces arrival of 3rd child

It was a moment of double celebration in the household of popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth.

In an Instagram post, the funny entertainer wished his darling wife, Elsie, a happy birthday celebration.

However, it was also the perfect opportunity for Basketmouth to announce that the Lord has blessed their family with a third addition. Basketmouth disclosed that they welcomed the baby about a month before.

Source: Legit