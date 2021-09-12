The Nigeria Police Force is committed to wiping out the remnants of the proscribed insurgent group, IPOB

Another camp operated by the group and its militant wing, ESN, has been raided by security agents in Imo state

During the raid, three IPOB members lost their lives, two were arrested and the others escaped with gunshot wounds

Three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), including the group’s commander, have been reportedly killed.

The police in Imo state said they raided another camp operated by the IPOB and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Amaifeke, Orlu LGA of Imo state, on Saturday, September 11, and there was a firefight.

This was disclosed by Rabiu Hussaini, police commissioner, in a statement issued by Michael Abattam, police spokesperson in the state, on Sunday, September 12, TheCable reports.

Police officers were mobilised to the camp of the IPOB members. Photo credit: @ngpolice

The police raided the camp following an intelligence report that the group was planning to carry out attacks on police stations and government infrastructure.

On sighting the police, the IPOB fighters opened fire but they were overpowered by the gallant officers who killed three of them and arrested two. Others were reported to have escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

One of those killed was identified as Chidera Nnabuhe, the Orlu sector commander of IPOB/ ESN a.k.a “Dragon” a native of Umuala Amaifeke in Orlu LGA. The two others are J.J and Dadawa both natives of Ohazara in Ebonyi state.

Daily Trust reports that Abattam said the raid was part of the ongoing clearance operation embarked by the police in Imo, aimed at wiping out the remnants of the proscribed insurgent group.

Part of the statement read:

“On 11/9/2021 at about 1230 hours, the command’s tactical teams immediately mobilised and stormed the hideout of the terror group located in an uncompleted building in a valley at Essential Home popularly known as “Ngbuka” in Amaifeke Orlu LGA of Imo state."

3 ESN members meet their end

This is coming less than two weeks after three suspected ESN members were gunned down by soldiers in Imo state.

The Joint Military Task Force (JTF) in Imo state announced that they killed three members of a syndicate that allegedly specialise in car snatching.

The hoodlums were reportedly using the opportunity of IPOB's sit-at-home order to dispossess residents of the area of their valuables.

