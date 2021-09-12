Nigerian music star, Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, has bought himself a brand new Mercedes Benz

The young man who was excited to join the Benz gang shared photos and videos of his automobile on social media

Numerous fans of the budding rapper took to social media to celebrate Sina Rambo on his new acquisition

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, has joined the growing list of celebrities who are members of the Benz gang.

The young man recently bought himself a brand new Mercedes Benz and he took to his social media page to share snaps of the machine.

Sina Rambo posted series of videos and photos as he took delivery of his ride.

Davido’s cousin Sina Rambo flaunts newly acquired Benz. Photos: @chairmanhkn_, @sinarambo

Source: Instagram

The young man was seen riding it and even showed off its beautiful interior to the joy of fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See photos, videos below:

Nigerians react on social media react

A number of Sina Rambo’s fans joined him in celebration of his new Benz. Others also made sure to tap into his ‘blessing’.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Official_samuelsokari:

“Thank God for you.”

Imkejireal97:

“Na your papa money .”

Anabeljerry82:

“I tap.”

Official_blinqs:

“Congratulations buddy.”

Integrity_star:

“Congratulations Sina Rambo Onye egwu.”

Nice one.

Davido's big brother Chairman HKN buys brand new Rolex wristwatch for mother

The joy of most children is to be able to put smiles on the faces of their parents, something Davido's big brother, Chairman HKN, recently achieved.

The young man took to his Instagram page with a lovely video of the moment he surprised his mum with birthday gifts.

Chairman HKN's mum and his sisters were at a restaurant and his mum was spotted excitedly dancing on her chair as she tried to open the wrapped gift.

The Louis Vuitton bag her son got for her which she had unveiled was by her side on the table and she even noted that she was actually due for a change.

The wrapped gift was eventually opened by Chairman HKN's sisters and a beautiful Rolex was unveiled to the pleasant surprise of their mum.

Source: Legit.ng News