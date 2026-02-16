Electricity DisCos in Nigeria have introduced new compliance requirements for corporate customers under the Nigeria Tax Act (2025)

Ikeja Electric set February 20 deadline for businesses to submit identification documents to avoid service disruption

Failure to comply may lead to invalid bills and suspension of electricity service for corporate customers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Electricity Distribution Companies across Nigeria have rolled out new compliance requirements for corporate customers seeking to recharge their meters or receive electricity bills.

The update follows the implementation of the Nigeria Tax Act (2025), which officially took effect on January 1, 2026.

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) release new requirement for meter recharge Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Under the new regime, all invoices issued by service providers, including electricity bills, must contain at least one valid identification detail linked to the customer.

Among the DisCos that have formally communicated the change is Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, which has already issued a notice to its corporate clients.

Ikeja Electric sets February 20 deadline

In its public advisory, Ikeja Electric urged corporate customers to submit at least one approved identification document on or before February 20, 2026, to avoid possible service disruption.

According to the company, the new tax law requires that every invoice must include at least one of the following:

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number

National Identification Number (NIN)

The utility provider warned that invoices generated without any of these identification details would be considered invalid under the law.

“To enable us to comply with this statutory requirement and reflect the information on your January 2026 and subsequent bills, we kindly request that you provide any one of the required details,” the notice stated.

Failure to meet the deadline, the company added, may prevent the generation of electricity bills and could ultimately lead to service suspension.

What this means for corporate customers

The new requirement primarily affects businesses and other corporate electricity users.

According to a report by Vanguard, without submitting at least one of the approved identification numbers, affected customers may find themselves unable to recharge prepaid meters or receive valid postpaid bills.

Since invoices without the required identification are deemed invalid under the Nigeria Tax Act (2025), DisCos risk regulatory breaches if they continue billing non-compliant customers.

As a result, service interruption may become unavoidable for businesses that fail to update their records in time.

The development underscores a broader push by the Federal Government to strengthen tax compliance and improve transparency across sectors, including utilities.

Other DisCos yet to issue formal statements

While Ikeja Electric has publicly announced the new requirement, it remains unclear whether all other electricity distribution companies have issued similar directives.

Efforts to confirm the position of the industry umbrella body proved unsuccessful, as Sunday Oduntan, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

However, industry observers expect that other DisCos, including EKDC and their counterparts nationwide, will align with the same compliance framework, given the nationwide scope of the tax legislation.

Compliance now key to uninterrupted power

For businesses, the message is clear: compliance is no longer optional. Providing a TIN, CAC registration number, or NIN has now become a prerequisite for continued electricity supply under the new tax framework.

Electricity meter recharge gets tougher as DisCos demand TIN, NIN Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

With the February 20 deadline fast approaching, corporate customers are advised to update their records promptly to avoid billing disruptions and the risk of service suspension.

FG announces 3-day power outage in 5 states

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity generation is set to decline sharply following a planned maintenance shutdown at a major gas facility, a move that will cut power supply by 934.96 megawatts.

The reduction represents about 19.67 per cent of the country’s current available generation capacity of 4,753.10MW, raising fresh concerns over possible nationwide load shedding.

The development was disclosed by the Nigerian Independent System Operator in a statement titled “Anticipated Gas Supply Constraints and Potential Load Management Measures.”

Source: Legit.ng