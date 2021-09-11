Nigerian media mogul and businesswoman, Mo Abudu, clocked a new age on September 11, 2021, to the joy of fans

To celebrate the occasion of her 57th birthday, Abudu, wowed fans with different stunning photos

Mo Abudu’s youthful-looking snaps left fans in doubt of her age as they celebrated her with kind words

Nigerian businesswoman and media mogul, Mo Abudu, was filled with joy as she celebrated her 57th birthday on September 11, 2021.

The EbonyLife TV CEO marked the big day in her usual fashion by leaving fans in awe of her style with breathtaking photos.

Lady Mo, as she is sometimes called, supported the Nigerian brand by getting creatives in the country to get her ready for her big day.

Mo Abudu leaves fans gushing with stunning birthday photos. Photos: @moabudu.

Source: Instagram

The mother of two had her face beat by popular makeup artist, Banke Meshida Lawal, her lovely outfit was made by Mai Atafo and she was photographed by Felix Crown.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not one to take the back seat when it comes to style, Mo Abudu brought her A-game in a lovely black suit that exuded power, elegance and class. She complemented the look with her no-makeup makeup look and waist-length bone straight hair.

The media mogul then finished things off with series of classy and elegant poses that left fans gushing over her photos.

See some of the snaps below:

Fans gush as they celebrate Mo Abudu at 57

A number of industry colleagues and fans of the celebrant were very pleased to join Mo Abudu in marking her big day.

Many of them dropped kind words and well-wishes for the celebrant. Read some of their comments below:

Realomosexy:

“Happy birthday Lady Mo. Wishing you Great health and Continuous progress. .”

Omonioboli:

“Happy birthday big sis ❤️❤️❤️ you look AMAZING God keep you .”

Omowunmi_dada:

“Happy birthday Mamaa. Hottest 57 ever. God bless and keep you always..”

Anita_okoye:

“Happy Birthday Aunty Mo!! You are Absolutely Gorgeous!! .”

Inidimaokojie:

“A stunning Queen ❤️.”

Sharonooja:

“A classy queen!!! 57 never looked so alluring.”

Otiniii:

“Ageless beauty ❤️❤️.”

Happy 57th birthday to Mo Abudu.

Actor RMD gets emotional as Mo Abudu sends him special message on his 60th birthday

Nollywood movie star Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD was celebrated by many in the online community as he clocked the age of 60 on Tuesday, July 6.

Top media executive and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, took to her page on Instagram with a special birthday shout out video dedicated to the actor.

Mo in the video started off by rolling out her wishes for the celebrant. She wished him more success in his professional and personal life.

The celebrant was among those who reacted in Mo’s comment section. RMD noted that he had promised himself not to cry but the sweet message from Mo was moving.

Source: Legit