2baba's daughter, Olivia Idibia, has commended her father's handsomeness, saying he looks as if he will never age

While watching one of his music on TV, the seven-year-old wondered if her daddy is a vampire because of his 'agelessness'

Many people have since reacted to the video of the kid as some wanted to connect it with the recent drama between her mum and dad

Annie Idibia's second daughter, Olivia, has commented on his 2baba's looks. In a video posted on Instagram by Linda Ikeji, she said her daddy looks so fresh.

She said this while watching one of her dad's videos on TV. Olivia then asked if her daddy is a vampire, saying that he is going to remain young forever.

The video is so funny. Even her mother laughed. Photo source: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Are you a vampire?

The seven-year-old girl stated that her dad really looks 19. The daughter said:

"Daddy, you look so fresh, you look you've never grown up before. Are you a vampire? Only vampires look like this."

She funnily went ahead to say that if her dad removes his beards, he may look 20 plus.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

officialemperor_ said:

"Awwwn she's so sweet."

omosewa_rita said:

"Best father of the year. I wish I was 2face daughter too."

futball_lov_101 said:

"Annie is truly missing her husband. See the way she’s using style to release these videos so that 2Baba will remember he still has a family in Nigeria while he’s enjoying Pero’s bosom. Annie zukwanuike, na turn by turn."

k_i_n_g__a_n_t_o_n_i_o said:

"You papa don tell us make we comot mouth for una matter o."

_lumpur said:

"Na so o. Na so dem de tell me too. As if I’m 25 year old boy lol."

The drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama between Annie Idibia and her husband 2baba was far from coming to an end as an audio recording of the actress was spotted on social media. Annie was in tears as she was heard shouting that she would scatter and ruin everything.

The mother of two, who was obviously in pain, was heard saying that her husband planned with his manager and fled to the US to see his baby mama Pero.

She said:

"I'm going to scatter everything. I'll ruin everything. Nobody knows the wrath of an angry woman. My husband told me he had a shoot today and packed his things and his cousin helped him plan it. His family does not love me, they hate me..."

Source: Legit