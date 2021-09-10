An Owerri zonal group has explained why the governorship aspirants from the Mbaise clan in Imo must not contest the 2024 poll in the state

Owerri, Imo - The Owerri zonal Development Union has advised all gubernatorial aspirants from the Mbaise clan in Imo state to drop their ambitions and support aspirants from other parts of the Owerri zone who are yet to produce a governor.

In a statement signed by the publicity secretary of the group, Stanley Onyechere, and sent to Legit.ng, it was stated that the people are determined to ensure the emergence of an Owerri zone candidate as the next governor of Imo state.

Owerri zone group has warned a former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha against contesting in 2024. Credit: Emeka Ihedioha.

The group, however, added that it is very important that such a governor should emerge from other parts of the zone who are yet to taste the position.

Onyechere said the decision was taken at the general meeting of the group held in Owerri the Imo state capital on Wednesday, September 8.

He noted:

"We resolved that the next governor of Imo state should come from Owerri zone in the interest of equity and justice. However, Mbaise should be honourable enough to stay out of the contest as the immediate past governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has taken the turn of Mbaise."

The group insisted that other parts of the zone such as Mbaitoli, Owerri West, Owerri North, Owerri Municipal and Ngor Okpala should be supported in the next election.

It stated:

"If we will support any aspirant from Mbaise, it could be from Ahiazu or Ezinihite, but definitely not from Aboh where Ihedioha comes from."

The other parts of the zone added that there are hundreds of qualified aspirants who can be governor from Owerri zone and wondered why Emeka Ihedioha should even think of contesting again after carelessly losing the mandate at the Supreme Court.

It was gathered that the highpoint of the general meeting was the constitution of a Contact and Mobilization Committee to commence consultation with stakeholders from other zones in Imo state and leadership of various political parties towards the realization of the Owerri zone agenda.

The group also instituted a scholarship scheme that will cater for the university education of indigent orphans from the zone.

