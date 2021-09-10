Singer 2baba’s much-publicised marital crisis is not getting in his way of pushing his music and staying on top of his artistic endeavours

Just a few days after releasing a music video with music legend Bongos Ikwe, the singer’s 2004 hit song, African Queen, scored international recognition

Top American rapper Kodak Black was sighted listening to the much-loved and even singing it word for word

However, Nigerians who reacted noted that the singer's wife who inspired the love song is currently in the middle of a marital crisis with him

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia has been in the middle of a marital crisis in the past few days but it appears this isn’t coming in the way of his music.

Just recently, the singer’s 2004 hit song, African Queen, gained international recognition as it was jammed by top American rap musician, Kodak Black.

Reactions as US rapper Kodak Black sings African Queen song in video. Photo: @kodakblack/@annieidibia

In a video that has stirred reactions from many Nigerians on social media, Kodak was seen with a mobile phone listening and even busting moves to the track.

As if that was not enough, the rap superstar also sang the much-loved song word for word.

Check out a video as seen online below:

Nigerians react

The video stirred mixed reactions from many with some people noting that Annie Idibia who inspired the song is currently facing a marital crisis with 2baba.

big_shades said:

_califfgram een don chop breakfast o."

_califfgram said:

"See as the song sweet for him voice …"

kvnggenerous said:

official_smith664 back to life and Blow like Essence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I too love 2Baba way."

official_smith664 said:

"He made it sound so Unique love u Kodak."

darlington_31st said:

"Tubaba is a household name. Legend himself."

m.m.a_j said:

"If na this voice 2face use sing this song eeeee, e no go sell at all."

iam_eldeon3 said:

"Annie idibia no understand say na Kodak black tubaba go for US."

2baba promotes new song amid marital crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer 2baba finally posted on his social media page after his wife slammed him recently.

The musician shared a music video, revealing that he featured a music legend called Bongos Ikwue.

A few hours after 2baba made the post, his fans and colleagues were spotted in his comment section hailing him.

