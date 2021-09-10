Ace comedian, Bovi is not having it cool with people with great sense of entitlement, he preached against them in a new series of posts

The comedian also advised his fans not to feed every suffering dogs as they might need strength to bite back

He is of the opinion that the closer people are to you, the higher their tendencies of betraying you, let's hope we are not about to witness a new drama

Nigerian ace comedian, Bovi Ugboma has in a series of post in his Instastory dropped some valid point in what seem like a subtle jibe at someone.

He started with a piece of advise that one doesn't need to feed every dog.

"You don't feed every dog you see suffering. some just need strenght to bite you."

He further hits out at people with great sense of entitlement as he describe how they penetrate into one's life.

"I'm beginning to think entitlement is a spirit, it starts of silent and obedient, grateful and of service! but the spirit rears it's head when one mistakes their priviledges for their rights."

He ended the slide with s short caption

"Strangers don't betray".

In what seem like not too related but related to the earlier slide he posted one.

"The following candid slides are a confirmation that you can be more than one thing in life, like me.... I'm an actor, comedian, writer, husband, brother, father and... tree! Yes I'm a tree ".

Could Bovi be aiming these jibes at someone?

Bovi never wanted a girl child

In as much as comedian, Bovi likes his only daughter, Elena and regarded her as his best friend, he has revealed that he never wanted a girl child.

The comedian and Elana always shares lovely father and daughter moments together on social media with serving fans with memes and emotional videos/photos.

In one of their the comedian's viral-matching pose with Elena he revealed he was looking forward to the guys gangster-like lifestyle and never wanted a girl child but Elena has come to erase that notion.

