The video shows the moment the man blew out the candles on the cake before discovering the money concealed in the cake

His wife surprised him with the cake full of dollars, which reportedly amounts to $10,000 (N4,112,500)

The man was visibly stunned when he started pulling the string of long notes

A man was left speechless when his wife surprised him with $10,000 concealed in a cake to celebrate his birthday.

The dollar notes were stashed in the birthday cake his wife had prepared specially to celebrate his momentous day.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on social media, the man is seen blowing out the candles, and was short of words when he discovered a long tail of dollar notes hidden right in the middle of the cake.

Man Stunned as His Wife Surprises Him with $10K Money Stashed in Cake for his Birthday in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

The visibly stunned man started pulling the string of notes whilst expressing appreciation towards his wife.

His friends who had come apparently to celebrate with him were equally amazed as they looked on astonished.

