A Ukrainian circus performer, Ruslana Krutas, has jaws dropping on the internet owing to her unbelievable physical abilities

The 21-year-old from Kremenchuk has been training since she was only three years old

The contortionist previously held the Guinness World record for most balloons burst with the back

A Ukrainian circus performer, Ruslana Krutas, has jaws dropping on the internet owing to her unbelievable physical abilities.

The 21-year-old from Kremenchuk, an important industrial city in central Ukraine that stands on the banks of the Dnipro River, has been training since she was only three years old.

A Ukrainian circus performer, Ruslana Krutas, has jaws dropping on the internet owing to her unbelievable physical abilities. Image: @rusyakrutas/ Instagram.

Source: UGC

Her aptitude for gymnastics and her flexibility had already reached super-human proportions by the time she entered her pre-teens.

According to News24, Krutas entered the world of circus performing at the age of 12 and is, today, one of its most sought-after acts.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"My mother took me to gymnastics when I was three years old since I did not know how to move normally. At age six, I went to a circus studio and, I liked it," Krutas told an interview.

Started contorting at the young age of six

A Bender Fan reported that the contortion enthusiast tried her hand at the skill of twisting and bending her body into strange and unnatural positions when she was six. Under the tutelage of an experienced contortion instructor, Krutas enhanced her flexibility.

In 2012, Krutas entered Kremenchuk’s Got Talent, a popular Ukrainian talent competition, before winning it.

Legit.ng understands the contortionist previously held the Guinness World record for most balloons burst with the back, a feat she achieved in an astonishing one minute.

Krutas revealed:

“I train everyday for three to four hours, and when I have a break for a week, I just want to train. I can crawl into narrow places, or when my hands are full, and I need to turn off the light, I can turn it off with my foot."

Another great contortionist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian youth Christian Chukwubuikem Okechukwu dubbed "Rubber boy" is on course to become a flexible medical doctor.

The 23-year-old who hails from Ihitte Uboma in Imo state has been a contortionist for over 10 years now.

He discovered he had a great deal of extreme physical flexibility and could bend and twist his body into unnatural positions at the age of 8.

Source: Legit