A woman working as a waitress was massively helped in 2016 when her husband was battling cancer

Strangers contributed towards her family's wellbeing and were able to raise $12,000 (N4,936,800) to take care of her financial needs

During the presentation of the money, the mother of four got really emotional as the kindness made her cry

Jessica Robredo’s husband, Robert, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016 and it seemed as though the world would end.

It should be noted that the couple have four children and it was quite difficult for the young woman to balance taking care of her kids and husband, Crossmap Story reports.

Strangers showed up for her

Their rays of hope started in 2016 when a woman, Kimberly Hitchcock Squires, learnt about what the family was going through. She, therefore, took their issues to a local new outfit for help.

Fox5 media sent some people to give the woman tips at her workplace. The first person blessed her with $200 (N82,280). Another person came and offered $300 (N123,420.00). She really was at a loss about how strangers were giving her money unexpectedly.

When a man came in and give gave her $2,000 (N822,800), the woman burst into tears. At this moment, the whole news crew came in and surprised her with a box containing dollars.

Unconditional kindness

A hotel room was also paid for Jessica close to where her husband was getting treatment for his cancer.

She said:

“I had no idea, I thought it was just me and my family out there trying to do this.”

It should be noted that her husband later lost the battle with the illness as he passed away.

Another kind act

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man's prayer was answered as a stranger, Juan Gonzales, who is also the owner of ThatWasEpic YouTube channel paid off his house rent.

The kind giver knocked on a man’s door and asked how much his rent was. When he mentioned the amount, Juan dipped his hand into his pocket and gave him $1,200 (N493,500) to cover the cost.

When the man got the cash in his hands, he was surprised as he stood still for many seconds. When he would speak, he asked Juan:

"Are you an angel?"

