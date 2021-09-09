Music executive Adewale Adeleke and his wife have gotten social media users gushing after sharing a sneak peek into their luxury lifestyle

The husband and wife were seen dancing to Fireboy’s Peru song inside the family's private jet as they flew at 40,000ft in the air

The video stirred sweet reactions from social media users who were awestruck by the romantic display from the two

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, is one man that knows how to treat his woman right.

Just recently, the music executive took to his Instagram page with a video that captured a fun moment while he was on a private jet trip with his beautiful wife.

Davido's brother Adewale and wife sighted dance inside private jet. Photo: @chairmanhkn

The husband and wife who appeared to have gotten used to flying in aeroplanes were seen dancing to Fireboy’s Peru song even though the aircraft was 40,000 feet in the air.

Sharing the video, the doting husband wrote:

"40k Feet up in the air! Enjoying life with my Queen."

Fans, colelagues react

The lovely video stirred sweet reactions from friends and followers of the two and many dropped lovely remarks in the comment section.

Read some of their messages below:

cocobenson_ wrote:

"The romance I needed to see this very moment for my heart."

misiafrica said:

"This is so cute."

endowed_topsy said:

"Love is sweet oo when money enter love is sweeter."

dukeofspadess said:

"Love is sweet bro tell em."

savido_7 wrote:

"Love is sweet wen money is involve."

