Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don, recently took to social media to expose a troll and asked a question

The British rapper shared series of unsavoury messages she received from a troll on her Instagram page

Stefflon also took to her page to ask if trolling made haters genuinely happy, as she advised they do what makes them happy

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s superstar girlfriend, Stefflon Don, was recently on the receiving end of trolling after a hater sent her series of derogatory messages on Instagram.

Taking to her verified social media page, Steff shared screenshots of the messages she received from the troll called Goddesslove121

In the messages, the troll claimed Burna cheated on the British rapper and told her she needed to love herself because despite her getting surgery, he still had an affair.

Not stopping there, the troll attacked Steff’s music and described it as sh*it among other insults.

See screenshots below:

Burna Boy’s bae Stefflon Don shares encounter with troll. Photos: @stefflondon.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A question for trolls

However, Stefflon seemed unfazed by the troll’s message and dropped a motivational post in response.

The rapper asked haters if trolling people genuinely made them feel better. She then added that if it did, they were better off carrying on because she was for people doing things that make them feel better.

See screenshot below:

Burna Boy’s bae Stefflon Don advises trolls. Photo: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Stefflon’s encounter with a troll soon went viral on social media and internet users shared their reactions to her advice.

Read some of their comments below:

Sir_tijaja:

"Haters keh. Na person wey you go sabi be this."

9ine_marley:

"Truth is most people are just sad that they can't be you."

Loyalkween1:

"Omo it’s the level of the bitterness ."

Beebah_botanicals:

"Why are some people soooo bitter?? Abi na mental problem, because I don’t get."

Engr_gift_:

"This person get Steff for mind personally."

Thacutegeminme:

"Menh funniest thing is these ppl see you in person and say nothing !!! Argh."

Nawa o.

Singer Kcee blasts troll who asked for his number of hit songs

Nigerian singer Kcee is one of the celebrities that minds his business on social media but a troll recently made him talk.

It all started when a music channel MTV Base West tweeted about the singer. The music channel stated that they would be celebrating the singer's birthday with five of his songs that people can never get bored of.

A follower called Bunny then replied to the music channel as he sarcastically mentioned that they should have played ten of his songs. The troll asked how many hit songs the singer has.

The singer replied to the troll by dragging her and her family.

Source: Legit Newspaper