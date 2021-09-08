Ibrahim Salami, a Cotonou-based lawyer of Sunday Igboho, has explained why his client expressed anger in a leaked audio

Igboho had in the audio lambasted his legal team in Benin Republic, saying that the lawyers abandoned him when they were needed most

Salami, however, noted that Igboho found it strange to remain in police custody for not committing any crime

Cotonou, Benin Republic - Following leaked audio by Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, lambasting his Benin Republic-based lawyers, one of the counsels, Ibrahim Salami, has reacted.

The Punch reports that Salami faulted Igboho over the leaked audio.

Sunday Igboho’s lawyer, Ibrahim Salami has explained why his client is angry. Credit: Sunday Igboho.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng gathered Salami explained that the leaked audio is dangerous for the justice being pursued on behalf of Igboho.

He said Igboho was angry with him and other members of the legal team because he felt he had no reason to remain in police detention.

Salami, who is a professor of law, explained that Igboho found it strange to remain in police custody for not committing any crime, saying that the activist wants things to be done faster.

He, however, said Igboho didn’t intend to make his complaint public.

The lawyer noted:

“Igboho is someone that gets angry easily and if I have a challenge with a client, it is not something to be discussed in the media."

He noted that Igboho has a right to be angry with the way he was detained in violation of the law, in an interview with BBC, adding that he has a right to be angry.

Igboho blows hot, asks Benin to extradite him to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Sunday Igboho stated that he is no longer scared of anyone and doesn't mind being jailed like the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

It was reported that Igboho expressed confidence that if Benin Republic returns him to Nigeria he would regain his freedom, saying he is not afraid to return home.

In a leaked audio recording, Igboho said that he is ready to return to the country, adding that nothing would happen to him as long as there is God.

In a related report, the case file linked to the fundamental human rights enforcement application filed by Sunday Igboho's aides has been stolen by armed robbers.

This was the submission of the lawyer to the Department of State Service, I. Awo, to the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, September 8, during a resumed hearing.

The counsel to the DSS added that his belongings including the case file were hijacked by the criminals and went ahead to ask for an adjournment of the hearing.

