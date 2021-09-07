Embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo known as Sunday Igboho says he is not bothered about being extradited to Nigeria

The self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter expressed confidence in gaining freedom if returned to the by the French-speaking nation

Igboho is currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic following his arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has stated he is no longer scared of anyone and doesn't mind being jailed like the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Igboho expressed confidence that if the Benin Republic returns him to Nigeria as he would regain his freedom, saying he is not afraid to return to Nigeria.

In a leaked audio recording obtained by The Punch, Igboho said that he is ready to return to the country, adding that nothing would happen to him as long as there is God.

The self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter alleged that he was abandoned by lawyers in Benin, despite collecting a huge amount of money.

According to him, he has been in the French speaking country for almost two months and the lawyers didn’t show enough concern, unlike his counsel in Ibadan who keep securing victory.

Igboho is currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic explained that if he is determined to get something done, nobody will resist him.

Huge setback for FG as Sunday Igboho records victory in court

Earlier, Igboho on Wednesday, August 18, secured two favourable judgements in court against the DSS and the Attorney General of the Federal (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

In the first favourable ruling, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan extended the order it gave restraining the Department of State Services from arresting Igboho.

The court in another judgement awarded N50,000 as cost against AGF Malami who is the first respondent in the suit instituted by the activist.

DSS finally releases 8 of Igboho’s aides after 61 days in custody

Meanwhile, barely 61 days after their arrest by DSS operatives, eight of the 12 aides of the Yoruba nation agitator regained their freedom.

The counsel to the eight detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said that the secret police released his clients on Monday, August 30.

DSS, however, refused to release the remaining four detainees. Those released appeared at a press conference on Monday afternoon with their lawyer.

