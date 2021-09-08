According to the lawyer to the Department of State Service, I. Awo, the case file linked to the Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement application filed by Sunday Igboho's aides has been stolen by armed robbers.

This was the submission of Awo to the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, September 8, during a resumed hearing, Punch reports.

He told Justice Obiora Egwuatu that his colleague who was to bring the case file to court has been attacked by a gang of robbers who own the bus he boarded.

The counsel to the DSS added that his belongings including the case file were hijacked by the criminals and went ahead to ask for an adjournment of the hearing.

Source: Legit.ng News