Congratulations are in order for Nigerian US-based actor and singer Rotimi as he and his fiancee Vanessa Mdee have a bun in the oven.

Rotimi shared the news with his fans and followers on social media with stunning photos.

Nigerian US-based actor Rotimi is expecting a son with his fiancee. Photos: @rotimi

Source: Instagram

Rotimi and his fiancee are expecting a baby

The singer and his lovely woman, who is heavily pregnant, struck beautiful poses for the camera.

Excited about their new status, Rotimi stated that his greatest gift has been his woman. According to him, Vanessa changed his life and they are now beautifully linked forever to raise a little one.

The singer then showered prayers on their unborn son, adding that he would protect his family with everything he has.

Check out the photos below:

Check more photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans congratulate Rotimi and Vanessa

Barely one hour after the singer shared the lovely photos with his woman, thousands of wellwishers had gathered in his comment section to celebrate with him.

temitemah:

"Ayeeee we love it."

melvingregg:

"Congrats bro."

inayah:

"This is beautiful!"

michellewilliams:

"Simply beautiful!!"

tohi:

"Congrats bro."

anthonyhamiltonofficial:

"Amen."

princechrishan:

"Yes sir."

slick_naim:

"God bless!!! So happy for y’all!"

maryjayne_cane:

"Never been happier for two people, I've never met. Congratulations."

djsparkk:

"Heavenly Father I pray that you keep the person reading this alive, safe, healthy and financially blessed Amen."

