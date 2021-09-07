BBNaija’s Tega has commenced her media rounds days after getting evicted from the Shine Ya Eyes house

The reality star in a video making the rounds online recorded the moment she 'stormed' her Instagram DM to read messages from fans

Interestingly, before diving in, the BBNaija star was quick to throw in a proverb while noting that people would have to look past what happened in the house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tega Dominic, is having an amazing time on her media rounds despite all that eventually led to her eviction from the Shine Ya Eyes house.

In a recent video sighted on social media, the reality star captured the moment she laid hands on her mobile device and made her way to her official Instagram account.

BBNaija's Tega summons courage to read her IG DMs in video. Photo: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

However, before diving into her Direct Messages (DM) folder, the Shine Ya Eyes star was quick to note that people cannot throw a child away along with the bathwater, as such they would have to look past all she did in the house.

This was followed by the reality star happily announcing that her follower count on Instagram grew from 6k to over 270k fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Tega also read a sweet message from a female fan who promised to stick with her no matter what.

The ex-BBNaija contestant assured the fan that she would find a way to link up with her.

A different message saw a dedicated fan praying for Tega to go far in life.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

Even if Tega appeared to have moved on from what happened in the BBNaija house, some fans are still displeased with her actions.

Read some comments sighted below:

Kays Planets Mover said:

"The husband should just take heart. This is real Tega you are seeing, what you know before is the frame of the original Tega. She didn’t even feel remorse for her act on national TV. Some women are like this, a lesson to all young men out there."

Omokaro Patience said:

"This lady is not even remorseful, she felt what she did is for the highlight."

Solo Simon said:

"I strongly disagree that what she is reading is actually wat was posted."

Joy Emmanuel said:

"This attitude is more annoying than what she even did. Atleast Boma was hypocritically sorry. Tega, behind that smiles, all I see is regret. Though you shameless, I give it up to you

Babatunde A Balogun wrote:

"No Remorse.....She does not even accept responsibility for her action, how do you correct a teenager following her. Married woman..."

Tega's husband shocked over actions in BBNaija house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tega shocked Nigerians with some of her 'intimate' sessions with Boma who has also been evicted from the show.

Tega had earlier told her colleagues that her partner, AJmoney was comfortable with anything she did in the house, but a recent interview with her husband proved otherwise.

AJmoney in an interview that made the rounds on social media revealed that he is sad and broken over the way his woman conducted herself in the house.

Source: Legit.ng