Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been appointed as a member of the health sector reform programme chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The committee was initiated and inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, September 6, The Cable reports.

According to a statement released by one of President Buhari's media aides, Garba Shehu, the committee is to develop and implement reforms in the sector.

Other members of the committee include Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health and the presidents of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, National Association of Nigeria Nurses & Midwives and Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Vanguard added.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Vesta Healthcare Partners will function as observers in the committee.

Earlier, President Buhari approved the setting up of a health sector reform committee to commence the development and implementation of a health sector reform programme for Nigeria, in collaboration with the state governments and the FCT administration.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement issued by Shehu, Buhari said this was sequel to a health sector diagnostic review report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the federal ministry of health.

The committee would undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new health sector reform programme.

The committee which is set up for a period of six months under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has members drawn from private and public sector, health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) among others.

President Buhari also approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

