Nigeria's banking sector nears recapitalisation targets set by the Central Bank of Nigeria

30 banks have met new capital requirements; 33 have raised funds via various strategies

Recapitalisation aims to strengthen banks, enhance stability, and support long-term economic growth

Nigeria’s banking sector is steadily approaching a major regulatory milestone as lenders race to meet the recapitalisation targets set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank has confirmed that 30 banks have already met the revised minimum capital requirements, while 33 institutions have raised fresh funds through rights issues, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), and private placements as part of the ongoing programme.

The recapitalisation exercise, which began in 2024, is aimed at strengthening the banking system, improving resilience to economic shocks, and positioning financial institutions to support Nigeria’s long-term economic growth.

According to the CBN, the capital positions of the remaining banks are currently undergoing routine verification before final confirmation of compliance ahead of the regulatory timeline.

Why the CBN introduced recapitalisation

Under the policy framework, banks were required to raise fresh capital based on their licence category:

International commercial banks: Minimum capital of ₦500 billion

National commercial banks: Minimum capital of ₦200 billion

Regional banks: Minimum capital of ₦50 billion

Merchant banks: Minimum capital of ₦50 billion

The move marks the most significant banking recapitalisation drive in Nigeria since the reforms that followed the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Since the announcement, banks have aggressively tapped the capital market and attracted funding from both domestic and foreign investors.

International banks that have Met the capital requirement

Several of Nigeria’s largest lenders have already crossed the ₦500 billion threshold required for international banking licences. These include:

Access Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

First HoldCo Plc (parent company of FirstBank)

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Fidelity Bank Plc

These institutions raised billions of naira through rights issues and private placements to boost their paid-up capital and meet the regulatory benchmark.

National Banks that have met the requirement

A number of banks operating with national licences have also surpassed the ₦200 billion minimum capital requirement. They include:

Wema Bank Plc

Citibank Nigeria Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Globus Bank Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

PremiumTrust Bank

Providus Bank Limited

These lenders strengthened their balance sheets through shareholder injections, rights issues, and strategic capital raising.

Merchant and non-Interest banks that have complied

Several specialised lenders have also successfully met their recapitalisation thresholds.

Merchant Banks

FSDH Merchant Bank

Greenwich Merchant Bank

Nova Merchant Bank

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria

Non-Interest Banks

Jaiz Bank Plc

TAJBank Limited

These banks raised capital within their specialised banking categories to meet the required regulatory thresholds.

What the recapitalisation means for Nigeria

The CBN believes the recapitalisation programme will strengthen the stability and lending capacity of Nigeria’s banking sector.

By boosting their capital buffers, banks will be better equipped to absorb economic shocks, expand lending to businesses and households, and finance large infrastructure and industrial projects.

Industry analysts also expect the exercise to trigger mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, particularly among smaller lenders seeking to meet the new thresholds.

With the deadline approaching, the recapitalisation drive is widely seen as a turning point that could reshape Nigeria’s banking landscape and reinforce confidence in the country’s financial system.

As more banks complete verification and final confirmations emerge, the sector appears poised to enter a new phase marked by stronger balance sheets, deeper investor participation, and increased capacity to support economic growth.

