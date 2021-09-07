Controversial Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has reacted to the ongoing drama between BBNaija star Tega and her husband, Ajeboh

Ajeboh recently granted an interview after his wife’s eviction from the show and spoke on how her actions hurt him

Blessing CEO reacted to Ajeboh’s interview and claimed that he was being emotionally manipulative

Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has joined numerous others to speak on BBNaija evicted housemate, Tega Dominic, and how her actions during the show affected her marriage with her husband, Ajeboh.

Just recently, Tega’s husband granted an interview to popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, and it led to series of reactions on social media.

Blessing Okoro was one of the numerous people to react to the interview and she shared her hot take on social media.

Blessing Okoro says Tega’s husband is being manipulative. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @ajmoney001, @officialblessingceo

The relationship expert condemned Ajeboh for even granting an interview despite him not yet hearing from his wife after her eviction. According to Blessing, he was just the same as the trolls condemning his wife.

Not stopping there, Blessing CEO added that she did not believe Tega’s husband was truly hurt and that he was only being emotionally manipulative.

She also noted how Tega’s husband mentioned in his interview that he was ashamed to go out. Blessing countered that claim by saying that he was the one showing his face online and making himself known.

The relationship expert added that what a real man would have done would have been to go to the show organisers and demand to see his wife.

See screenshots of her posts below:

Tega's marriage will never be the same again

In another video posted on Blessing Okoro’s page, she reiterated that Tega’s husband was being manipulative because he already opened up about cheating on her in the past and didn’t want her to come out of the house to see that he had done nothing to defend her.

Blessing added that if Tega came to her for professional advice, she would tell her not to go back to her marriage because it would never be the same.

According to her, whenever Tega’s husband sees tissue paper, he would remember her antics on the BBNaija show.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Blessing Okoro’s posts

Read what numerous internet users had to say about the controversial relationship expert’s take on Tega’s marriage below:

Official_dhoupemilly:

“She’s right this time.”

Nenprit:

“Your opinion doesn’t matter madam Blessing, you are not in the position to tell people how to react or feel in such situations, if it was a man that did this, y’all would have seen it differently.”

Otunbamartins:

“Relationship expert my foot with a failed marriage....Tega husband has not said anything bad and the failed relationship expert is castigating him....he supposed to welcome her with a talking drum praising her for what she has done on bbn show....rada oshisco.”

Udeozorm:

“Some of the things Blessing said make sense, but most of what she said has no sense in it. Yes, Tega's husband shouldn't have granted an interview, but let's just believe that he only wants to clear the air. What Tega did was very painful, very very painful. The husband may be truly hurt, but it seems he's using it as an avenue to gain visibility too.”

Getch_original:

“Relationship expert with no working relationship.”

Igacartel:

“So people actually pay you to get this kind of advice? You don scatter plenty relationships for no reason ooooooo.”

Glow_baby__:

“I don’t even think there’s any need for reconciliation...they should just go their separate ways!!♀️.”

Remember Tega’s mental health: OAP Adesope Olajide warns

Popular media personality, Adesope Olajide aka ShopsyDoo, has also shared his two cents about the backlash evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega, has been facing.

Tega was one of the housemates to be sent packing during the BBNaija king-sized eviction show on September 5, 2021.

The mother of one seemed to have fallen from grace for many Nigerians after she performed intimate acts with her co-star, Boma, despite her being a married woman and a mother of one.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Adesope Olajide, made sure to warn those trolling Tega to consider the state of her mental health.

Source: Legit