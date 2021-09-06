London-based Nigerian on-air-personality, Adesope Olajide, has joined the trending conversation on BBNaija evicted housemate, Tega

The young man admitted that he doesn’t watch the show, but he warned others to stop mocking Tega regardless of what she did

According to him, people should consider Tega’s mental health and wonder if they would be happy if she takes her life

Popular media personality, Adesope Olajide aka ShopsyDoo, has also shared his two cents about the backlash evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega, has been facing.

Tega was one of the housemates to be sent packing during the BBNaija king sized eviction show on September 5, 2021.

The mother of one seemed to have fallen from grace for many Nigerians after she performed intimate acts with her co-star, Boma, despite her being a married woman and a mother of one.

OAP Adesope Olajide reminds Nigerians of BBNaija Tega's mental health.

Source: Instagram

Tega’s eviction was followed by widespread jubilation on social media as well as series of name calling from numerous Nigerians who condemned her for not respecting her marital vows among other things.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Adesope Olajide, made sure to warn those trolling Tega to consider the state of her mental health.

Despite admitting that he wasn’t a great follower of the BBNaija show, the OAP however noted that regardless of what Tega had done, her mental state needed to be considered.

Not stopping there, Adesope asked Tega’s critics if they would be happy with themselves if the evicted BBNaija star eventually takes her life.

In his caption, he also reminded Tega’s detractors that it was easy for them to laugh at someone else’s downfall. He then asked if they would still be laughing if their own life secrets are also exposed to the world.

He wrote:

“It’s easy to laugh at someone else’s life on social media, imagine if your life/secrets opened to the world now. WILL U BE LAUGHING ”

Nigerians react

Adesope Olajide’s post seemed to make a number of internet users reflect on their judgement of Tega. While some of them agreed with the media personality’s post, others maintained that the evicted BBNaija star deserved whatever came her way.

Read some of the comments below:

Kayfiire1:

"People really need to understand that Bad comments get to people allot.. it's painful to read hateful words."

Tonie_optimus:

"Try remember her husband's mental health too."

Damilolabilly:

"She wanted the attention."

Domingo_loso:

" What of my own mental health? Seeing Worth a married person can do, it might give me passive PTSD for marriage ."

Bammz_onaz:

"Abeg abeg, some actions have consequences!!! especially actions that are carried out with intentions!!! Tega had a motive and this is the viewers reaction. Shebi na highlights she dey find? is this not highlight enough????"

A9nja:

"What about the mental health of her husband and kid?"

Inside_life_ng:

"I think people's outrage is only because her action was premeditated. She said she will do anything for highlight and she did."

Attih_soul:

"He spoke the truth though. If everybody own come outside, how many people will still be laughing?"

Interesting.

Nollywood is not a dumping ground for evictees - Emeka Rollas says, Bolanle Ninalowo reacts

The president of the Actor’s Guild of Nigerian, (AGN), Emeka Rollas, recently caused a buzz on social media after saying the Nollywood film industry isn’t a dumping ground for evicted reality show stars.

Rollas took to his verified Instagram page to make it known that Nollywood isn’t meant for such people as he called for others to support him on it.

Another top Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo also caused a buzz after reacting to the AGN president’s post.

Taking to his page, Ninalowo also shared Rollas’ post and asked in his caption who Nollywood is then meant for.

