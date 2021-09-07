The federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari is serious about the Jubilee Fellows Programme which is a partnership between Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

This job which is expected to last for one year will be fully paid and aims to place 20,000 skilled young Nigerian graduates (not more than 30 years old) into jobs in private and public sector organizations across the country.

The portal will be closed on Wednesday, October 20 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

While launching the programme at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, September 7, the president, as reported by Channels TV, called on fresh graduates to key into the opportunity which is open from Monday, September 6, to Wednesday, October 20.

Below are five crucial steps eligible applicants must take while applying for the programme:

1. First name:

After opening the webpage, applicants must start the application process by first filling in their first names

2. Last name:

What should follow is the last name of the applicants.

3. Email address

Then, the interested persons must create an email address specially dedicated to the portal.

4. Password

The next step is to create a password for the special email address

5. Confirm password

The last step is to confirm the created password.

After completing the application form, an email will be sent to the provided email address. If you do not receive an email, check your Spam/Junk folder in case the email ended up there.

Earlier, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had unveiled the application portal for the Nigeria Jubilee fellow programme.

The initiative is a post–NYSC work placement programme for all eligible Nigerian graduates.

It intendsed to connect talented graduates with local job opportunities that use their experience while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and needed skills.

Speaking on the scheme, President Buhari said:

“The programme is expected to create new opportunities for 20,000 graduates annually while the beneficiaries will maximise the opportunities presented to them and also aims to equip Nigerians, with practical knowledge and relevant skills for 12 months, with or without job experience, thereby connecting them with local job opportunities."

Source: Legit