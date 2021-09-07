The federal government has made a decisive move to curb unemployment among Nigerian youths

This was done by opening the portal for the Jubilee fellow programme, a partnership between the government and the UNDP

The scheme intends to annually employ not less than 20,000 fresh Nigerian graduates who are committed to contributing to the country's economic development

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has unveiled the application portal for the Nigeria Jubilee fellow programme.

The initiative is a post–NYSC work placement programme for all eligible Nigerian graduates, Premium Times reports.

The federal government opened the portal on Monday, September 7, and the process will last till Wednesday, October 20.

The portal was unveiled by Buhari's government on Monday, September 6 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The fellowship is a youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Nigerian government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It intends to connect talented graduates with local job opportunities that use their experience while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and needed skills.

Speaking on the scheme, President Buhari said:

“The programme is expected to create new opportunities for 20,000 graduates annually while the beneficiaries will maximise the opportunities presented to them and also aims to equip Nigerians, with practical knowledge and relevant skills for 12 months, with or without job experience, thereby connecting them with local job opportunities."

To be eligible for the programme, an applicant must be a Nigerian citizen and a fresh graduate (Bachelor’s Degree) from any discipline and graduate no earlier than 2017.

Also, applicants must graduate with at least a Second Class Lower (2.2) and above and must not be older than 30 years of age.

Moreover, applicants should not be engaged in any employment at the time of application and must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or have a certificate of exemption.

Added to this, those interested in the programme must show interest in the chosen career field as well as a commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

