This Is a Threat: Reactions as Zubby Michael Says He Doesn’t Forgive, Following Face-Off With Chizzy Alichi
- Popular actor, Zubby Michael and a colleague, Chizzy Alichi got into an exchange of words that surprisingly escalated
- Zubby had made a statement about how a woman will never be king of boys and Chizzy politely made a case for women
- Zubby's reply to her earned him insults as well and in a recent post, the actor talked about his unforgiving spirit
Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael recently got people talking after he insulted his colleague, Chizzy Alichi for her reply on his post.
The actor in his post, stated that woman can never be king of boys, in reference to the movie and Chizzy replied that a woman can be whatever she chooses to be.
The actress' comment earned her insults from her colleague and she did not waste time in dishing out a befitting reply.
She won: Reactions as Zubby Michael and actress Chizzy Alichi trade ugly words over King of Boys title
Zubby Michael gives update
In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, hours after the exchange, Zubby Michael noted to anyone concerned that he does not forgive errors.
See post below:
Reactions
Zubby's exchange with Chizzy earned him drags online and his update even got him more.
Read some of the comments sighted below:
fabulousmaren:
"Because she win you. E shock you?"
maryjane_ohacho:
"I like the way the lady replied him."
ladynomsy:
"Dude, be calming down. You are becoming too prideful."
tastic_cassey:
"You no kukuma get sense"
egus02:
"As you no dey forgive, pray make anything no happen to her this period, because you go explain wetin ypu mean with the statement for police station."
eddeseyo24:
"This is a threat."
sonia_glow_haven:
"You wan kill person? Abeg go rest, E pain you."
sir_eltee:
"Looks like a threat to me. His forgiveness isn’t needed anyway. You don’t put food on her table."
