Recently on the BBNaija show, the housemates were made to nominate their co-stars for possible eviction

Emmanuel, Pere, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jackie B, Jay Paul, Saga and Saskay were put up but had the chance to save themselves by winning the Head of House game

Emmanuel eventually won the HOH game and Pere was given the veto power for being the second highest winner

Pere saved himself from the nomination list and filled his spot by replacing with Queen, internet users reacted to the move

The remaining housemates on the BBNaija show were recently called into the Diary Room to nominate two housemates each for possible eviction.

This came as a surprise to the housemates seeing as they usually got to play the Head of House game before their weekly nomination process.

However, after all the 13 remaining housemates were done with their nominations, the reality stars who faced the risk of going home were Whitemoney, Saga, Saskay, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Pere, Jay Paul and Jackie B.

Seven BBNaija housemates up for eviction including Liquorose and Whitemoney. Photos: @whitemoney_, @liquorose, @sagaadeolu, @jaypaulmrflamez

Source: Instagram

How the housemates voted

See how the eight housemates were voted for possible eviction below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Angel: Emmanuel and Saga

Emmanuel: Yousef and Jackie B

Cross: Saga and Liquorose

Pere: Angel and Whitemoney

Queen: Saskay and Pere

Saga: Jackie B and Jay Paul

Liquorose: Saga and Cross

Whitemoney: Saga and Saskay

Nini: Pere and Jay Paul

Jay Paul: Nini and Pere

Jackie B: Pere and Saga

Saskay: Whitemoney and Liquorose

Yousef: Emmanuel and Queen

Total:

Whitemoney - 2 votes

Saga - 5 votes

Saskay - 2 votes

Emmanuel - 2 votes

Liquorose - 2 votes

Pere - 4 votes

Jackie B - 2 votes

Jay Paul - 2 votes

The eight nominated housemates were eventually announced by Big Brother but they had the chance to save themselves by winning the Head of House game.

The housemates later gathered in the arena to play their usual board game to determine the new HOH.

Emmanuel wins HOH game, Pere wins veto power

Emmanuel was eventually announced as the winner of the game after completing the task with the fastest time. He was named the Head of House for the week.

However, Pere was given the veto power for being the second position. The 36-year-old decided to remove himself from the nomination list and he replaced his spot with Queen.

The new housemates up for eviction are Liquorose, Whitemoney, Queen, Saskay, Saga, Jay Paul and Jackie B.

Nigerians on social media react

Read some of the comments of fans to the housemates facing possible eviction below:

Dolly_xx:

“Jacke b , jaypaul get ready.”

Kavphoneaccessories:

“Who Dey save this yousef ♀️.”

Mz_wealth03:

“OMG I'm screaming .. God of Pere we thank you ooooo.”

Olybbb86:

“Good, u nominated me in d dairy room I save myself and replace with u period we move.”

Rrkhan______2:

“Jaypaul will finally leaveahah since all dis daysur time is here bro bye.”

Tolus_tools:

“See as God vindicated Pere, Shame on you.”

Nice one.

Remember Tega’s mental health: OAP Adesope Olajide warns BBNaija fans mocking evicted housemate

Popular media personality, Adesope Olajide aka ShopsyDoo, has also shared his two cents about the backlash evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega, has been facing.

Tega was one of the housemates to be sent packing during the BBNaija king sized eviction show on September 5, 2021.

The mother of one seemed to have fallen from grace for many Nigerians after she performed intimate acts with her co-star, Boma, despite her being a married woman and a mother of one.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Adesope Olajide, made sure to warn those trolling Tega to consider the state of her mental health.

Source: Legit