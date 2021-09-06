A man, Saif Ullah, has inspired many people on social media with his academic program success story

Saif said his project supervisor had told him that even in 10 years time, he wasn't going to be able to complete it

He was frustrated and disappointed at first but found courage later on and achieved success beyond the lecturer's imagination

A man Saif Ullah has stated that one's past is not equal to what the future holds, provided such a person takes hold of his life.

Saif stated this on LinkedIn as he recounted how he proved his professor wrong during his PhD program.

Man proves his professor wrong with his PhD program success Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Saif Ullah

According to him, he had begun his PhD in October 2008 and was disappointed when his professor told him that he couldn't complete the program even in 10 years.

The professor's statement disturbed him but he later found the willpower to persevere.

He aced the project and successfully defended it in October 2010.

Social media reacts

Kelechukwu Onwukamike wrote:

"Saif Ullah, PhD couldn't have been said better. In my case I was fortunate to have a very supportive supervisor. I can only imagine how difficult it was to deal with all this yourself and at the end you are correct, a PhD journey is you vs you. Thanks for sharing."

Shree Nanguneri commented:

"Congratulations on your milestone of achieving this feat.

"What would you have done differently knowing what you know now if you were to go back in time?

"Wishing you the best in your career, & profession in 2021 -> beyond."

Shyam M. remarked:

"There was nothing wrong with your professor who told you that you wouldn't finish even in ten years. It was actually negative way of motivating a student.

"Everything depends on our perception. It is because he challenged you, you finished your PhD. Otherwise you probably may not have finished. If one expects petting and pampering then PhD is not for them."

Madeleine L Combrinck commented:

"Never let another person tell you what you can't do. Most importantly, don't believe them. Know who you are, believe in the dream and work for what you want."

