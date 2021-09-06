Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has got six chapters of the book of Psalms tattooed on her back

She says that is exactly how her husband wants it

The video has sparked a debate among fans, with some saying she won't enter heaven

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has caused a stir with a video having six chapters of the book of Psalms tattooed all over her back.

She is captured relaxing in the video while the tattooist made finishing touches to the work.

Afia is seen with Psalms 23, 27, 35, 37, 51, and 121, at her back.

According to her caption, her husband wanted her to have this kind of tattoo and she got it to make him happy.

Reaction

The video has sparked a heated argument among fans with some saying Afia would struggle to enter heaven with her new tattoo.

Another stated categorically that this kind of tattoo is not good for Afia’s body.

Others, however, admired the tattoo and say it is nice.

awurabakwenkwen_gh: "You should have added Psalm109. Lol."

oneside_pixel: "The end part for me."

ameerahamid7: "Aeii."

amyvvonne: "Wahala."

iamjaeoffical: "Looks neat."

hajia_kasoa: "Very very beautiful queen 1."

boatenghkm: "Afia paaa."

misslindiway: "Wooow."

emefawigs: "I love this tattoo the meaning to deep."

ink._blackspace: "Nice tattoo."

akua_asabea1: "You’re too much."

michaella_micky10000k: "The only thing is now how will Queen make Heaven with tattoo."

ackonnornicholas: "Madam Afia dis one not good for your body."

