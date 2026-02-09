A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media because his daughter's date of birth aligned with his wishes

According to the young man, he had specifically and seriously prayed that his daughter would not be born on February 29th

Speaking about the reason behind his prayer request, he noted that he didn't want a situation where his daughter's birthday would be unstable

A Nigerian father's wish for a straightforward birthday celebration for his newborn daughter was granted, bringing him great joy and relief.

The man had been keenly hoping that his daughter would not be born on February 29th, a date that comes with unique complications.

Dad relieved over daughter's date of birth

Identified as @peng_writer on X, the man explained that he had a particular reason for this unusual request, wanting to avoid any irregularities that came with a leap day birthday.

He had been praying for a usual birthdate, and his wishes were answered when his daughter arrived on February 27th.

The father's concerns were centered around the instability of a February 29th birthday, and he was clearly relieved that this was not the case.

In his words:

"Lol. I was praying a lot that my daughter doesn't arrive on February 29 because I don't want a situation the birthday won't be stable. She arrived on the 27th. Was so happyyyy."

Reactions trail dad's post about daughter's birthday

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Araba said:

"My birthday mate. Never met a 27th February before. Congrats to you and may God bless and keep her."

Abibat said:

"Same here she arrived 28th February.'

Aishat said:

"Awwwwwnnnn Alhamdulilah Robili Alimin. May Allah make her coolness to your eye."

Mustapha reacted:

"Almost my birthday mate. Mine is 26th, Happy Birthday to us in advance."

Hameedah said:

"Awwn awwnn. My sister's daughter birthday mate, she also came on the 27th."

Kitchen said:

"I can imagine the happiness. Happy birthday in advance Baby N."

Akintola Ruth said:

"Na so my papa pray that time too. I'm your daughter's birthday mate."

Adetokunboh reacted:

"You for answer plenty questions when her friends in school start questioning her."

Prince Ajuwon commented:

"Wow, my birthday mate, definitely going to be celebrating with her every year in shaa Allah."

Potterhead said:

"This was me in 2024 praying that my nephew comes before 29th. He arrived on the 27th too."

Aunty Jessica reacted:

"Your daughter and I share the same birthday. Make her day special for her!!!"

MoSimple said:

"You are not a stingy daddy that wants to be doing birthday once in 4yrs like the Olympics."

Faith Nwachukwu commented:

"Awwn congratulations."

Muhammed reacted:

"Birthday mate. Mine should have been 29."

Luqman said:

"Na God create time and era now. Iyen o matter o."

Ruth5 said:

"Na so my papa pray that time too. I'm your daughter's birthday mate."

Aria added:

"Aww that's so sweet."

