Nollywood’s Toyin Abraham in a recent Instagram post revealed one of her favourite meal combinations

The Ghost and Tout actress said she enjoys consuming garri and fried plantain whenever she finds herself on movie sets

However, Toyin disclosed that most people often describe her choice of meal as an odd and wild combination

Actress Toyin Abraham recently took to her social media page with an interesting piece of information for her fans and followers.

Posting a photo of garri and fried plantain on her Instagram page, the Nollywood diva disclosed that the meal combination is one of her favourites and she enjoys having it on movie sets.

Toyin, however, added that most people who see her consuming the meal on sets usually describe it as a wild and odd combination.

She went on to ask her fans if there are people like her who also enjoy the same meal combination.

The actress wrote:

"Drinking garri with dodo is one of my favourite meal combinations but people on set say it's wild and odd. Please, who's with me? Team Dodo and garri raise your hands àbí do you think it's odd?"

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues react

Many fans and colleagues of the film star thronged her comment section with their responses to her question about garri and fried plantain.

Read some of their comments below:

stannze said:

"I haven’t tried it out yet but I’m sure it would be lovely."

buuuukkkkyyyy said:

"That combo is weird in my eyes oo."

antolecky said:

"You already know I’m with you!"

iamlizzyjay said:

"I love this the combination o."

lalaakindoju said:

"Excellent meal!!!"

zivah_ said:

"At this point, I’m convinced we have everything in common That’s one of my fav food & it’s actually very yummy."

