Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state on Sunday, September 5, cleared the air on the disagreement between him and his predecessor

Oyetola noted that the existing issues he has with former Governor Rauf Aregbesola are not personal

According to the governor, efforts are ongoing in the state to resolve the crisis between him, Aregbesola and others

Abuja - The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola has opened up on the disagreement between him, his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and some party leaders.

The Punch reports that Oyetola during an appeareance at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum on Sunday, September 5, hinted that the cause of the disagreement was a result of alleged non-inclusion.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola says his disagreement with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was exaggerated. Photo credit: Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

He insisted that the issues were exaggerated, saying those who don't agree with him wanted to be involved in appointment processes, The Cable added.

Oyetola noted that efforts are on to resolve the crisis between him, Aregbesola and others in the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While describing Aregbesola as a brother and well-wisher, Oyetola said that possible disagreements could not be totally ruled out in politics and governance.

Relationship with my former boss Aregbesola is cordial

Recall that Oyetola reacted to reports of a rift between him and Aregbesola, who is now the minister of interior.

There have been clashes between supporters of Aregbesola and Oyetola in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the ward congresses in the state.

While speaking during his appearance on a programme monitored on Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation (OSBC), Oyetola said he has no problem with his former boss, having served him for eight years as chief of staff.

6 Aregbesola’s allies, APC caretaker secretary arraigned in Osun

Meanwhile, no fewer than seven patriots of Aregbesola were brought before a magistrates court sitting in Osogbo, on Monday, August 23, over alleged assault and conspiracy.

It was reported that the incumbent caretaker secretary of the APC in the state, Rasaq Salinsile, was among those arraigned before the court.

The defendants, who were arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail.

The people were docked before a Magistrates Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, over alleged assault and conspiracy.

Source: Legit