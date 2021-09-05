Laws geared towards empowering women and girls in the country are taking roots in most states of the federation

Adamawa state has joined the list of states that have signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill into law

Foremost civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, says the move will encourage states that are yet to domesticate the law to do so

FCT, Abuja - Yiaga Africa has commended the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for signing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill into law in the state.

The VAPP Act, which was passed by the Adamawa state House of Assembly in March 2021:

“prohibits all forms of violence against persons in private and public life and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.”

Yiaga Africa's Cynthia Mbamalu signed the statement commending the Adamawa state government for signing the VAPP Act. Photo credit: Yiaga Africa

More benefits of the Vapp Act

The VAPP Act also protects and prohibits all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

With the signing of the Act into law, Adamawa becomes the 17th state to adopt the law since it was passed and assented to in May 2015.

Yiaga Africa noted that with the support of the European Union-United Nations Spotlight Initiative project, it had in the past few months supported campaigns for the passage and signing of the bill into law in Adamawa state.

Legit.ng gathered that in June 2021, Yiaga Africa organized a workshop, bringing together civil society partners, the media, other key influencers, and champions of women and girls right in the state assembly, to design strategies for the executive assent to the bill.

Part of a statement signed by Yiaga Africa's director of programs, Cynthia Mbamalu and sent to Legit.ng read:

“Yiaga Africa also wishes to commend and congratulate the Adamawa state House of Assembly for passing this landmark bill that will contribute to ensuring that violence against women and girls in Adamawa state is eliminated.

“We also commend the efforts of civil society organizations, community-based organizations, individuals, and other groups that have pushed for the passage of the VAPP Act and its signing into law in Adamawa state.

“The signing of the VAPP Act into law in Adamawa state will encourage states that are yet to domesticate the law to do so in order to ensure that all forms of violence against women and girls in their states are eliminated.”

Kate Mamuno instrumental to the domestication of VAPP Act in Adamawa

Recall that delegates from Connected Development (CODE) led by the Chief Executive and Malala Fund Education Champion, Hamzat Lawal, visited Kate Mamuno, a member of the Adamawa state House of Assembly representing Demsa constituency recently.

The delegation commended Mamuno for her dedication to social development and being a role model and team player in advancing the rights of women and girls to education and a better life in the state.

CODE noted that Mamuno was instrumental to the domestication of the VAPP Act in Adamawa, imprinting her commitment towards working to eradicate violence against women and children.

Earlier in the year, a multi-million naira trust fund to fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has been launched by Jose Foundation.

A press statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 6, and signed by the president, Jose Foundation, Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, disclosed that the trust fund became necessary to address the rising cases of GBV across the country.

According to him, Jose Foundation is determined to bring child abusers to justice through the instrumentality of the justice system supported by the trust fund.

