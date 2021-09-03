Odion Ighalo's mum also referred to as Alhalaja was given an accolade for heroes and icons in Lagos recently

Alhaja was grateful to have been selected for the honourary award as she prayed for youth and mothers to get the same blessings

Odion Ighalo has started the new Saudia Arabia Professional League season on a brighter note scoring two goals in three games

While Odion Ighalo is doing justice by scoring goals on the pitch his mum was being given an honorary award back in Lagos, Instagram.

The accolade was presented to the Septogenerian mother Ajif Heroes and Icons Award Event held in Lagos recently.

Odion Ighalo's mum was given an accolade of heroes and icons award recently in Lagos. Photo by @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Ighalo's mum's speech

Dressed in a Muslim regalia, Alhaja Mrs. Ighalo was full of joy after receiving the award as she said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I'm really happy to get this award, at this my age I'm so happy to get this award and I'm so excited.

"I pray for the youth who never got this opportunity likewise their mum, God will spare their lives to give them the opportunity that I have today."

Ighalo's brace in the Saudi League

On the other hand, Ighalo has scored two goals in three matches in the Saudi Arabian League for Al-Shabab FC in the new season.

The Nigerian goal machine was on target twice in his side's 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in a league game played recently.

After his retirement with the Super Eagles in 2019 Ighalo had a one-year spell with Man United before moving to the Middle East.

Ighalo's message to children in his orphanage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has urged kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home to pray for him to continue to succeed.

The Nigerian ex-international put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday, August 22.

The 32-year-old grabbed a brace in the encounter, tucking home in the 39th minute from close range and then put up a sensational header in the 50th, Brila FM reports.

Obafemi Martins showing off his blings

Legit.ng also reported that that former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins lit up a nightclub with his presence having rocked a lavish diamond wristwatch to the hangout.

A clip that made the rounds on social media showed the Nigerian footballer who last played for Wuhan Zall of China don the multi-million Naira time-piece on his wrist.

Nigerian artiste Jay Breeze who was at a nightclub with the former Newcastle of England forward had no choice but to scream having spotted the glittering time-piece.

Source: Legit.ng