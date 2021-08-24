Odion Ighalo launched a £1million Orphanage Home in the Ijegun axis of Lagos State in 2019 and it houses 30 to 40 kids

The former Nigerian international was spotted at the facility praying for the children as he also took time to encourage them

Ighalo who grabbed a brace for Al Shabab in the season opener also urged the kids to continue to pray for him

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has urged kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home to pray for him to continue to succeed.

The Nigerian ex-international put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday, August 22.

The 32-year-old grabbed a brace in the encounter, tucking home in the 39th minute from close range and then put up a sensational header in the 50th, Brila FM reports.

Odion Ighalo spotted praying with kids. Photo: ighalojude

Source: Instagram

Al Shabab led 3-0 but the visitors rallied back to earn a share of the spoils in the game as the tie ended 3-3.

However, a clip has surfaced on the player’s Instagram Story showing him praying with kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home in Lagos.

The former Manchester United forward had in 2019 launched the £1million home in the Ijegun axis of the state.

He recently paid a courtesy visit to the facility to motivate the young lads and also urged them to keep praying for him. He said:

“I need prayers from you guys always, so that God will bless daddy with more money to buy more food for you guys.”

It is understood that the former Watford forward reportedly spent around £1million to build the home which houses 30 to 40 children, with separate apartments for boys and girls.

The orphanage takes babies and pledges to look after them, teaching academic studies and sports until they reach the age of 18.

