Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins lit up a night club with his presence having rocked a lavish diamond wristwatch to the hangout.

A clip is currently making the rounds on social media showing the Nigerian footballer who last played for Wuhan Zall of China donning the multi-million Naira time-piece on his wrist.

‘Obagoal’ who is gradually becoming a celebrity is famous for lavishing cash on luxury items including cars, houses – and he even own an exotic yacht.

Obafemi Martins spotted at night club with diamond wristwatch. Photo: obagoal

Source: Instagram

Nigerian artiste Jay Breeze who was at the night club with the former Newcastle of England forward had no choice but to scream having spotted the glittering time-piece.

Sharing the clip via his Instagram Story, the artiste via his handle therealjaybreeze added the caption “Oba aaaaa.”

Martins' photo with Naira Marley emerges online

Only recently, a photo of Martins and Nigerian music ace Naira Marley made the rounds on social media via scorenigeria.

The pair who have been described as ‘parleys’ were seen together at an event somewhere in Lagos recently.

Martins who has made huge fortune from the game of football is gradually becoming a celebrity as he takes time to unwind with some of Nigeria’s top entertainers.

How rich is Obafemi Martins?

In spite of the stop to his weekly earnings, the rugged attacker is still ranked fourth richest Nigerian football star with a net worth of about N12.6 billion ($35 million).

Obafemi Martins remains one of Nigeria's most valuable players in the world despite parting ways with Chinese Super League club Wuhan FC earlier this year.

The 36-year-old striker spent about six months scoring one goal in 10 appearances across competitions for the Han Army before leaving them in January 2021.

Stats reveal that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is the richest among all Nigerian footballers with over N17 billion, while Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Emenike are tied with N16 billion net worth each.

Obinna Nsofor buys Ford Mustang

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Victor Nsofor has bought one of the $101,490 (about N42million) worth Ford Mustang GT500SE 800+ HP which was unveiled by Shelby American last year.

The supercar was upgraded to GT500s with over 800 horsepower and the company stated that only 100 of it will be manufactured.

The model of this car was initially fitted with 760 horsepower, but some power-hungry car lovers feel that won't be enough.

