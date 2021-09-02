The Enugu state House of Assembly has passed the bill for a law prohibiting open grazing and regulating of cattle ranching into law

The house, had on Tuesday, August 31, conducted a public hearing on the said bill, which was applauded by stakeholders in attendance

Meanwhile, the leadership of the northern community in the state had supported the motion, adding that it will bring peace and security in the state

As part of its effort to protect the interest of the people, the Enugu State House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill. Photo credit: Gov. Ugwuanyi News Update

During the hearing, they informed the House of their total support of any law that will bring peace and security in the state, urging the House to give them 30 days to articulate their position on the bill and submit to the House.

The South East zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, who made the submission of the Northern Community in Enugu, said

“I plead for a period of one month to enable us come out with a position that will truly carry our disposition with due consideration to the good of Enugu State and Nigeria.”

Nigerian Tribune report indicates that the speaker Rt Hon Edward Ubosi, who used the occasion to welcome the members from their holidays, stated that the passage of the bill came at the right time, saying that;

“The people have been clamouring for such a law that will bring in peace and security in the state."

Passing the Bill into law during the plenary on Thursday, September 2, the Speaker, Edward Ubosi, noted that the bill was not targeted on any group or individuals but for the peace and security of residents of Enugu State.

He commended the members for working effortlessly to ensure that the bill was passed today.

Ubosi opined thus:

“This bill is for the unity, security and peaceful coexistence among residents of Enugu State. It is not targeted on any group or individual.

