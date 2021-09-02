A teenager identified as Rita Awuni has returned to school after giving birth to her son a few months ago

The ambitious teenage mother is in the same school with her 10-month-old son who is in kindergarten

The 17-year-old's story has been highlighted in a Facebook post by Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh, a Ghanaian photojournalist

Rita Awuni, a 17-year-old orphan, has returned to school after giving birth to her son, defying the social stigma and stereotype to continue her education.

The new mother gave birth to her son, Sampson Awuni, and soon returned to school in February this year, Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh, a Ghanaian photojournalist, in a Facebook post.

Unlike other students elsewhere, Rita is fortunate to be in the same school with her child and can breastfeed or provide him with a hot beverage during break time, thanks to a special arrangement her school put in place for her.

Rita Awuni: 17-year-old Ghanaian student defies odds as she returns to school with her 10-month-old son. Photo credit: Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh

Source: UGC

Recounting Awuni's story

Sharing Awuni's story on Facebook, Senyuiedzorm indicated that her attention was driven to the sight of a teenager with a baby strapped to her back in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote:

''Rita Awuni, a teenage orphan, returned to school in February this year after giving birth to her son Sampson Awuni.

''Very taken by the sight, I asked her how she manages the child during school, and she tells me a most "amazing" thing, "Oh he goes to The KG side and I go to breastfeed or give him 'koko' at break time,'' an arrangement her school put in place for her."

She continued:

''... Rita who together with her son sleeps at the art centre sells pure water after school for their upkeep. Rita could not hide her confusion of my fascination with her, to ease her up I said to her "you see, not long ago I had to put my child at my back to work just like this, but I am 40 years old" that made her smile and started talking to me and gladly stood for the photos.''

Read the full post below:

Young single mum seeks help from Nigerians to return to school

Legit.ng previously reported that a young mother of one appealed to Nigerians to assist her in returning to school.

Taking to Twitter, the lady identified as Uke Doose Priscilla shared her heart-touching story.

Doose said she had gained admission into a college of education with the hopes of becoming a teacher but got distracted along the course of her study.

Source: Legit