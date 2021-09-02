Maryam Charles, recently took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on married people going to the Big Brother Naija show

According to the Nollywood actress, only Pepper Dem's Mike, and evicted Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Niyi, have respected their marital vows

Charles condemned Tega's relationship with fellow housemate Boma, expressing that she hopes Whitemoney wins the show

Big Brother Naija housemates, Tega and Boma, continue to attract criticisms from the public and joining them is screen diva, Maryam Charles.

The actress slammed Tega for her actions in the house. Photo credit: @maryamcharles, @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Only Mike and Niyi didn't make a fool of their marital vows - Maryam Charles

The Nollywood actress recently took to Instagram to put the Shine Ya Eyes housemate and married mother of one for rubbishing her marriage on national television.

Charles - in her lengthy post - kicked against married people going for the coveted reality show as she believed this would stop them from making ridicule of marriage.

According to her, only Pepper Dem's Mike and Shine Ya Eye's Niyi have respected their vows as married men.

In her words:

"Married people should not go for BBNaija. If you are married, stay in your house and stop going to embarrass the institution of marriage on national TV. All the married people who have gone on the show have made a fool of their vows, with the exception of Mike and Niyi."

Maryam Charles slams Tega over recent behaviour in the house

She then proceeded to lambaste Tega for her actions so far in the Big Brother house. She started off with the time she let Boma sensually touch her breasts in the first few weeks of the show.

"Then the said husband came out to defend your rubbish behavior. You continued to behave like you were single throughout. I am not against women enjoying themselves, but stop making a mockery of marriage. Like clockwork, she went ahead and slept with a fellow housemate. Boma whose foolishness knows no bounds said some disgusting things about Tega's hygiene. He has proven that age is just a number and that he has the emotional maturity of a 16-year-old. Then Mr husband too who came out to wash their family's dirty linen in public. Admitting to cheating in their matrimonial home. What is going on in that house?"

Whitemoney for the money

The actress ended the message by hailing Whitemoney whom she described as sensible and expressed hope in the housemate winning the show.

"Look at Whitemoney. I really hope he wins the show. He has been stellar all through. No sexual 'misadventure.' He doesn't go about kissing everyone not to talk about having sex on the show. This na person wey get sense. I just feel you can go to Big Brother and not make a fool of yourself. And if you are married. The show is not for you."

Pepper Dem star, Thelma, weighs in

Just five weeks into the Big Brother Naija show and Tega has taken so much heat over her conduct as her married woman.

A never-before-seen clip of the mum of one and Boma made rounds on social media and in the footage, they were seen making out.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Thelma joined several Nigerians in bashing Tega, according to her, her display was totally wrong and just for clout.

Thelma noted that she saw Tega's husband's explanation for why his wife might have chosen to act that way but for someone who wants to keep her home, she should have respected her marriage.

Source: Legit