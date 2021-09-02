A local man has people in stitches after sharing a hilarious DM from an internet scammer

The fraudster posed as Rihanna and suggested that the popstar needed help with some extra cash to get the next album out

Naturally, many were left laughing and headed to the comments section to react

A local man has the internet laughing after sharing screenshots from one super hilarious scammer on social media.

It seems the fraudster had been catfishing as Rihanna and, hoping to make a little extra cash, had inboxed a 'fan' for some much-needed financial assistance.

A local man has Mzansi laughing after sharing screenshots of DM's sent by a 'Rihanna' scammer. Images: Getty, @mizar

Computer had virus

, social media user @mizar shared the entertaining message he received.

"I thought it was a scam till she said 'Oh nah nah'," he captioned the post tongue-in-cheek.

The texts suggest Rihanna's computer had been ransacked by a virus and that the musician needed a little extra money to make sure her album got released.

Naturally, social media users were left laughing by the dumb trickster and his poorly thought-out scam. Many people humorously remarked that it must be Rihanna because of her signature "Oh na na" singing.

Check out some of the comments below:

@__greyyyy sarcastically wrote:

"It’s her. I chat with her on a daily. She likes saying that, oh na na."

@PVigilancebluz said:

"HAHA I will pretend like I didn't see this."

@LekhooaLuksie said:

"Lmfaaaaaaao uslima wena."

@kevinbeyd_ said:

"Bathong Riri."

@Thlolo15March said:

"Ke scam."

