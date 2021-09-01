Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the PDP, has given his final say on calls for resignation

Through his media aide, Ike Abonyi, on Tuesday, August 31, Secondus made it clear that he is not planning to step down

Abonyi on behalf of his principal described contrary reports as nothing but fake news propagated online

There have been viral online reports that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has finally stepped down from his office.

However, the widespread claim which was never confirmed by the leadership of the opposition party has been described as false and unfounded.

The PDP boss said he has no plan to resign from his office (Photo: PDP)

Secondus' media aide, Ike Abonyi, who on Tuesday, August 31, spoke with Leadership dismissed the report as fake news.

An earlier report by Premium Times said Abonyi clearly disclosed that his principal has no intention of resigning.

Abonyi asserted that the chairman believes nothing warrants his resignation and that those who are demanding such should come clean with their reasons.

The publication quoted the media aide:

“The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.

“Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offence why he should resign.

“He said he will remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”

PDP's Secondus makes tough decision in crucial letter

Meanwhile, following the multiple court orders linked to his office, Secondus on Saturday, August 28, made an important decision.

In a brief letter, Secondus called on the PDP's deputy national chairman (south), Yemi Akinwonmi to preside over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Saturday in his absence.

The letter read:

“I hereby request you to preside over the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party, taking place today, 28th August, 2021@ 12 noon, in my absence. Thank you."

