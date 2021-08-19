JSS 3 students in Kaduna state have been asked to resume to enable them to participate in the forthcoming basic education certificate exam

The state's commissioner for education made the announcement, directing the students to appear in mufti

The government's directive which was announced on Wednesday, August 18, reportedly took immediate effect

Kaduna - The Kaduna state government has approved the resumption of students in Junior Secondary School three (JSS 3).

This is to enable the students to participate in the forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Kaduna state government has approved the resumption of students in Junior Secondary School three (JSS 3). Photo credit: The Governor of Kaduna State

The development was announced in a statement by Shehu Muhammad, Kaduna commissioner for education, on Wednesday, August 18.

The JSS 3 students have been granted permission to resume school to participate in the BECE, scheduled for August 21 to September 6, 2021.

The commissioner said the students can resume with effect from Wednesday, August, 18, adding that they should appear in mufti.

The recurrent bandits' attacks forced the state government to shut down schools especially as the criminals target innocent students.

Reactions trail government's directive

Jerry Happiness said:

"May God protect the children in Kaduna State because with what is happening now only God can protect the children especially now that they said they should appear in mufti."

Tsado Joseph Ndagi said:

"And nothing is being said regarding the security situation of the schools."

Martina Yakubu said:

"So, what happens to the students' uniform, why should they resume school in mufti?"

