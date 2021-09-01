Gloria and Glorine Martels are two sisters who quit school to become acquire skill as mechanics

The 14-year-old sisters quit school a year ago to learn the craft and said they were born for the work

Gloria and Glorine Martels want to become army wheeled vehicle mechanics in the future and are considering a return to school in future

Gloria and Glorine Martels, aged 14, decided to quit school and fully concentrate on mechanical work after they started learning at the BMW shop.

The twin sisters believe that they were born for this because it runs in their blood although they plan to return to school to perfect the craft at a technical school.

Gloria & Glorine: Meet the 14-year-old twins who quit school to learn mechanical work at a fitting shop. Image: SVTV Africa

Passion for the job

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gloria indicated that their passion for the job led them, and their parents were understanding enough since their father worked in the field.

''My father used to work in this field as well as my uncle. Initially, they wanted us to complete school first, but we used to run from school to work here. Eventually, they agreed to let us learn,'' Gloria told DJ Nyaami.

Glorine, on the other hand, disclosed that their dream is to become Army Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics in the future.

''We want to become soldiers in the future. We will learn on the job for five years and after that, we go back to technical school. Now, we work mainly on BMWs,'' Glorine said.

Fast learners

Speaking with their master, Iddrisu Baah, he stated that he doubted their work ethics when they first started but they have proven him wrong.

''They are very hardworking and smart. They can disassemble and assemble and also take out the engine. But they are now learning how to detect faults in cars,'' he said.

Watch the interview below:

