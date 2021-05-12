- Mrs Chidinma Ekechukwu has finally reacted after her son went viral for working in a mechanic workshop

- She said he had been doing apprenticeship for the past eighth months

- Chidinma stated that all her attempts at dissuading him from the onset were repeatedly unsuccessful as he doesn't listen

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The mother of the 6-year-old Nigerian lad, Benjamin, who had trended on social media after photos of him working as a mechanic surfaced has reacted to the development.

The woman identified as Chidinma Ekechukwu said that her son is non-persuasive and stubborn. Chidinma stated that when he initially told her of his intention to learn the mechanic work, there was no going back as all efforts at getting him to stop ended in futility.

Benjamin's mum said that he combines schooling with the work Photo Credit: Screen grab from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Source: Twitter

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, she remarked about how Benjamin has turned all of his trousers into shorts for the purpose of the work.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chidinma, however, finds no fault in the skill her son is acquiring as she thought there is nothing different from what he is engaged in compared to others that acquire skills in computer training and other less-energy demanding ventures.

As against many people's insinuations, the proud mum said her son is not a drop-out. He is, in fact, enrolled in school and currently in primary two but combines academics with his work.

She reiterated her desire to make him quit the job but laments about how it would make him sad.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boy had displayed great creative ability as he built a piggybank that works like an ATM.

In a video that was shared by Channels TV, the young boy could be seen operating the piggybanks he made for kids.

The 15-year-old boy identified as Afolayan, who said he wants to be an engineer, noted that his family and friends have been supportive morally and financially.

The young boy used cartons and switch to build the piggybank.

Source: Legit.ng