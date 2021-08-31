A notorious bandits' leader terrorising the people of Niger state, Jauro Daji, has reportedly been killed

Police operatives working with local vigilantes reportedly killed Daji alongside many of his gang members

The operatives also allegedly recovered motorcycles from the bandits who were ambushed on their way to a community

Kontagora, Niger state - Operatives of the anti-kidnapping team of the Nigerian Police have eliminated a notorious bandits’ leader, Jauro Daji, in Niger state.

According to PR Nigeria, the police operatives, with the support of local vigilantes, also killed several other bandits loyal to Daji in the Kontagora axis of the state on Monday, August 30.

Police operatives eliminated a notorious bandits’ leader, Jauro Daji, in Niger state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The security operatives also recovered motorcycles from the bandits, Daily Nigerian also stated.

Anonymous sources cited by the newspaper said the police acted on credible intelligence and ambushed the bandits who were trying to cross a stream in the bush for a kidnapping operation at an isolated community.

One of the sources was quoted to have said:

“It was the combined team of policemen and local vigilantes that killed Jauro Daji and score of his bandits who were on a mission to abduct innocent persons at a village.

“The notorious Jauro Daji who is suspected to be involved in attacks on villages and schools led other armed bandits in large numbers on motorcycles.

“The operation was successfully executed on Monday between Gulbin Boka to Dogon Fadama area under Kontagora Local Government Area. We also recovered ten motorcycles.

“We have recruited the services of local divers to retrieve the weapons some bandits who escaped with their corpses threw into the river.”

