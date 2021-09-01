Actress Uche Ogbodo has lovingly celebrated the father of her second child on the occasion of his birthday

The actress shared old photos of the celebrant and their child in the labour room on the day of delivery

Ogbodo accompanied the photos with a loving note to her man as she wished him a happy birthday celebration

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has heaped words of endearment on her young lover, Bobby Maris, on the occasion of his birthday.

The young man clocked a new age on Wednesday, September 1, and Ogbodo dug out photos of him in the labour room on the day they welcomed a child together.

Actress Uche Ogbodo celebrates baby daddy's birthday. Photo: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The actress accompanied the photos with heartfelt words of prayers for the father of her second child.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I have no long epistles today but just gratitude to Almighty God for all he has done for US, for his Blessings, & for the good works he has begun in you May it Come to Fruition in Jesus name Amen."

See the full post below:

Fans, colleagues join Ogbodo in celebrating her baby daddy

The actress was not left all alone to celebrate her man as fans, industry colleagues thronged the comment section with birthday messages for the celebrant.

Read some of their messages below:

chitaoxe1 said:

"Happy birthday bromore life."

kerenfabricstores said:

"Awww Happy birthday Daddy Bunny."

ogaziogechukwu said:

"Happy birthday sir wishing you more life in good health and blessings."

gentletouch66 said:

"Happy birthday to my guy Bobby day 1 OG,bigger him I pray..."

frekeofficial said:

"Omo him cute sha, May God continue to keep him and strengthen him In Jesus name Amen,a very glorious birthday to your baby."

Uche Ogbodo's first daughter tries out her breastmilk

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo shared a video on her Instagram page that has got her fans laughing.

The video showed her first daughter called Mildred holding her little sister Lumina's feeding bottle.

The film star who seemed to be tired of her daughter's troubles jokingly asked her followers when school would be resuming.

Source: Legit