Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo shared a video on her Instagram page that has got her fans laughing

The video showed her first daughter called Mildred holding her little sister Lumina's feeding bottle

The film star who seemed to be tired of her daughter's troubles jokingly asked her followers when school would be resuming

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbdodo is enjoying her new status as a mum again as she continues to update her fans with photos and videos of what is happening behind the scene in her home.

The actress recently shared a video of her first daughter, Mildred, on her page and it got her followers talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Uche Ogbodo's first daughter drinks her breastmilk. Photos: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Uche Ogbodo and her first daughter

In the video, Mildred was spotted holding her little sister's feeding bottle in her hands. The bottle contained some breastmilk and the voice of the actress was heard in the background asking what she wanted to do with it.

Mildred said she wanted to have some breastmilk. However, as soon as she poured some into her mouth, she almost threw up as she stated that it was disgusting.

Check out the video below:

Mildred was also spotted taking care of her little sister in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions from fans

As expected, Uche's fans had something to say.

adakarl1:

"Hahaha that's what happens to a long throat agbaya. Next time don’t mess wit Lumina."

oyindamolaamoke:

"Holiday wey just start."

prettyrity:

"Who's eating baby's food."

mhiz_favour07:

"Mimi do and resume school oooooo."

madeo_la:

"She's drinking your baby's personal milk."

hannahtamuno7:

"Should we tell her?"

simplescollection:

"Lol funny girl."

queen__bliss1:

"Bunny will get angry oh if she grow and see this video."

They look like twins

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche Ogbodo shared an adorable video of her boyfriend with their baby.

An excited bobby blew his daughter kisses, touched her face, grinned from ear to ear and even did a little dance to the amusement of the person recording the video.

In the caption of the post, the actress expressed joy at how excited her boyfriend was to meet their kid and noted that she looks completely like him.

Source: Legit