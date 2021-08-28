In the business of leadership, there is a time to step back in other to get the advantage of hindsight

Prince Uche Secondus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) very well recognizes the need for this at time crucial season

That was partly why the politician temporarily handed power over to one of his deputies, Yemi Akinwonmi, who is to supervise the NEC meeting on Saturday, August 28

Following the multiple court orders linked to his office as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on Saturday, August 28, made an important decision.

In a brief letter, Secondus called on the PDP's deputy national chairman (south), Yemi Akinwonmi to preside over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Saturday in his absence.

Secondus made this decision on Saturday, August 28 (Photo: PDP)

The said letter, as reported by Daily Trust, read:

“I hereby request you to preside over the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party, taking place today, 28th August, 2021@ 12 noon, in my absence. Thank you."

Court restrains Secondus from parading self as PDP's national chairman

Meanwhile, the Cross River state high court on Friday, August 27, restrained Secondus from resuming as the party's head.

This order, read by the presiding judge, Justice Edem Kooffreh came after a motion ex parte was filed by Enang Wani.

In the suit, Wani, who mentioned Secondus as the first defendant, prayed the court to stop the latter from presiding over the national executive committee meeting scheduled for Saturday, August 28.

The ruling of the court read in part:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the second defendant, its members, officers and agents from recognising the first defendant as its national chairman or from according him any of the powers, rights or privileges due to the holder of the office of the National chairman of the 2 Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice."

PDP leadership crisis: Drama as Secondus barred from attending caucus meeting

Earlier, Secondus was on Friday, August 27, barred from attending the opposition party's national caucus meeting.

The meeting, which was held at the national secretariat in Abuja, was attended by top bigwigs of the party including Akinwonmi.

