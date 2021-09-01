Popular Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, recently left his fans on social media in their feelings after sharing photos of his newborn son

The movie star who welcomed his second child with his wife, Dera, on July 7, 2021, finally showed the public his baby boy

The actor listed his son’s names and their meanings as fans gushed over the heartwarming photos

Popular Nigerian movie star, Gideon Okeke, finally unveiled the latest addition to his family on social media with heartwarming photos.

The handsome actor who welcomed his second son with his wife on July 7, 2021, posted series of adorable photos of the baby boy on his verified Instagram page.

Not stopping there, Okeke listed his baby’s names as well as what they represented.

Actor Gideon Okeke shows off newborn son in cute photos. Photos: @gideonokeke.ng

Source: Instagram

According to him, his son August Kaobi Okeke’s names mean nobility, majesty and grandeur.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“His name accrues NOBILITY, MAJESTY and GRANDEUR unto itself, and We his parents are exceptionally glad, to ascribe all that is Worthy of Reverence and Admiration, unto Him.”

See the heartwarming photos of baby August below:

Fans gush over the cute photos

Soon after the actor shared the adorable snaps of his son, numerous fans trooped to the comment section to congratulate him and to also marvel at his child’s beauty.

Read some of their comments below:

Lalaakindoju:

"Oh my heart! My ovaries better stay still. He is the cutest . Congrats brotherly!"

Sellygalley:

"Congratulations Gidi. just look at how cute he is ."

Kikiomeili:

"Awww!Congrats Ogidi. He’s precious!"

Osayuwamensaleh:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ sooo cute welcome prince."

Nubianninthwonder:

"Congratulations Bro! 7th of the 7th is always a special day. She's going to grow into heights unknown...... #blessingsonblessings."

Oscarinthecity:

"Super cute Congratulations Gideon❤️…Welcome young King August."

Nice one.

Gideon Okeke pens beautiful note to wife as they welcome second child

Okeke was in a celebratory mood after he welcomed his second son with his beautiful wife, Dera.

The excited new father took to his Instagram page to announce as well as praise his wife for their little bundle of joy.

The actor shared the beautiful maternity photos his wife took with their first son before the arrival of the newborn.

Source: Legit